Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set for a brief stint on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced.

The procedure will keep the 31-year-old away from cricketing activities for at least three months and he will miss the entire Big Bash League campaign for Perth Scorchers.

According to details provided by CA, Marsh underwent keyhole surgery in Sydney on Thursday to remove loose bone fragments and repair cartilage after dealing with the issue for some time.

He was also out of contention for selection earlier in the year after picking up an ankle injury in August during Australia’s series against Zimbabwe.

The all-rounder recovered in time to make Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup in October but could not replicate his heroics from the last year’s competition where he played a pivotal role in helping his side beat New Zealand in the final in UAE, as the hosts failed to reach the semifinals in defence of their title.

Mitchell Marsh already underwent one ankle surgery in 2018 for a previous injury.

“Mitchell is an important member of our squads, and we will support him through his recovery period and we are hopeful he will be available for Australian selection for the ODI series against India in March,” selection chief George Bailey said.

“In undertaking the surgery now, it gives Mitchell the best chance to recover and resume his all-rounder skillset which is an important part of our plans for the upcoming year and beyond.”

Australia has apt replacements in Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis in their squads to overcome Marsh’s absence but the all-rounder remains a pivotal member of Australia’s all three teams.