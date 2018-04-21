Misuse of roads and footpaths

All over Karachi, roads and footpaths are being used as personal property. Shopkeepers occupy footpaths and place their items which make it somewhat impossible to walk. I saw some footpaths where cabins and French fries stalls are installed and the people have to walk on the side of the road. It is very dangerous because the heavy traffic of Karachi doesn’t take a single minute to hit.

Everybody in the town sees this thing every day but due to good relationship with shopkeepers they don’t say anything. Patients and senior citizens are worried about it because they have a slow walking speed. I want to see Karachi a befitting city of the world. I request you to please help me through your newspaper in awaking our government and other responsible bodies for the redressal of this menace, which is not less than terrorism.

SYED AREEB

Karachi

