Misuse of police uniform

The word ‘police’ stands for: polite, obedient, loyal, intelligent, courage and efficiency. Here in Pakistan especially in Sindh it is entirely contrary to these qualities. Hazrat Umar (R.A) first established police department. He imposed greatest responsibilities on their shoulders towards justice. In Islamic period, policemen were used to be given severe punishment by misusing of power and uniform. According to Mohandas Kurram Chand Ghandi, it is great sin to bearing injustice for long time.

Some days before one civilized person was going to village from city. Two policemen on a mobile van stopped him for checking documents; unfortunately he didn’t possess the required documents at the time. They asked to him to call the documents from home, which were brought by his brother. Even then, policemen took him to police station where he was tortured. Why they act in such a manner; it is because they have been selected through nepotism and favouritism. Therefore, the authorities concerned are requested to kindly hire people in police force on merit, otherwise the common citizen of Pakistan will never see a “change” on which slogan the present govt has been voted to power.

SHAFI M SOLANGI

Dadu, Sindh

