Misty, cloudy weather predicted

Islamabad

Misty and cloudy weather conditions will dominate twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and some other parts of the country during the next 24 hours with chances light rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Assistant Meteorologist, PMD, Ruqqiya Mahmood said that cloudy weather conditions have subsided the dense fog and lessen the intensity of cold wave conditions which was gripping most parts of the country, raising slightly the minimum temperatures.

The prevailing rain spell will not be intense and produce light rain in twin cities as well as other parts of the country, she said. She said, the weather experts of PMD were examining the chances of another rain spell during the end of December. About prevalence of foggy conditions, the Assistant Meteorologist said, misty weather conditions.—APP