Mistreatment of Covid-19 patients at hospitals irks PM Strategy for raising awareness ordered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed dismay over media reports about maltreatment meted out to Covid-19 patients by some medical staff at hospitals and said such behaviour is intolerable, which creates fear among patients.

Chairing a meeting of the National Health Task Force in Islamabad on Saturday, he directed the authorities concerned to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for raising awareness among masses about the deadly contagion.

He also directed the paramedical staff and doctors to treat Covid-19 patients in hospitals with utmost care and responsibility, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier pointed out that the coronavirus situation in Pakistan was different as compared to other countries and can be improved by adopting precautionary measures.

PM Imran urged the citizens to immediately get their tests conducted, if they experience any symptoms of Covid-19.

Briefing the meeting, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan is less affected by impacts of Coronavirus as compared to other nations, where massive death toll has been witnessed.

The meeting was told that number of coronavirus testing labs have increased to 63, which was just four in March.

All four provincial health ministers, who attended the meeting via video link, briefed the prime minister about measures taken by them against Covid-19, ongoing treatment of patients in hospitals, and capacity building of laboratories in their respective provinces.