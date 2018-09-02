Mistaken analysis

In an English daily the other day, I read an article titled Imran Khan’s Achilles’ heel by Psychologist M Aamer Sarfraz. The writer gives the impression as if Imran Khan’s quest for Naya Pakistan is flawed because he find himself “psychologically entrapped” by religious leanings of his wife. It is not true.

Imran Khan has taken oath to safeguard the constitution of Pakistan, which clearly defines the National Purpose: “Pakistan will be a democracy governed by the principles of Quran and Sunnah.” This is a sensitive issue that has to be dealt carefully.

SADIQ HUSSAIN

Rawalpindi

