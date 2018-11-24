The PTI Government has announced billions of planting sapling throughout Pakistan, it has dual benefits, “Greenery as well as Diminishing of global Warming”. It can also dwindles greenhouse affects. This enormous step never taken by any previous government, so it is appreciative to this government.
ZEESHAN AHMED KHANDU
Sukkur
Mission Green Pakistan
