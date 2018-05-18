Missing UN peacekeepers found ‘safe and sound’ in DR Congo

Kinshasa

The UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Wednesday that two missing peacekeepers had been found “safe and sound” after their convoy came under attack in the country’s restless east.

“The two peacekeepers missing since last Friday in the Tanganyika province are safe and sound,” Florence Marchal, MONUSCO’s spokeswoman, told AFP. “They are currently in a MONUSCO base in Nyunzu and will be transferred tomorrow to Kalemie,” she added.

A convoy of 13 peacekeepers was attacked on Friday by the mai-mai, one of the many so-called self-defence groups operating in southeastern DRC where the attack took place. The two peacekeepers from the Benin contingent were missing after the attack and MONUSCO launched a search mission.—APP