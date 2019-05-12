Islamabad

Several questions have come into the limelight after one of the three terrorists of Gwadar attack turned out to be a member of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

It has been revealed that Hammal Khan, an assailant who attempted to carry out terror bid in Pearl Continental Hotel was enlisted in the ‘missing persons’ list of BLA back in 2016.

The outlawed BLA has been running full-fledged propaganda in name of its ‘so-called’ missing person Hammal Khan Mari since then, until Saturday, where he was killed by Security forces. It makes you wonder what other individuals who are put on the same list by BLA are up to? Are they also part of such terror bids in Balochistan province?

On Saturday, according to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), as many as three terrorists tried to forcefully enter the Pearl Continental Hotel, Gwadar whereas the security guard stopped the terrorists on the entrance gate while the terrorists resorted to firing, martyring the security guard.

As per the ISPR, Clearance Operation led by SSG commandos concluded with all three terrorists killed. All the guests at the hotel were rescued and evacuated safely.