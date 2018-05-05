Missing man’s body found from Kupwara river

Srinagar

Body of a 38-year old man missing from last one week was retrieved from a river near Kawari in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Reports said that the deceased namely Mushtaq Ahmad Pir (38) son of Ghulam Hassan Pir, a resident of Thindipora Muqam, Kralpora was missing since April 28 and his body was found from the river near Kawari. A police officer while confirming the incident told GNS that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered in this regard.

“Investigations have been taken up to ascertain whether it is a case of drowning or there is some other angle to it,” the officer added.—RK