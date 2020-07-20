Missing man’s body found after 22 months

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a middle-aged man’s body was recovered from Chenab River, today, 22 months after he went missing in Doda district of Jammu, officials said.

They said that following the information by locals that a body was floating in the river, a police team was rushed to the spot which fished it out.

The deceased was later identified as Showkat Ali, son of Gulam Mohammad of Akramabad. A police official said that Showkat Ali was a municipality worker and had been missing for 22 months.

The SHO of Doda, Munir Khan told media that a missing report was already registered with the police. “After legal formalities, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites,” he added

.—KMS