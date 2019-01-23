Missing man found dead

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A missing man on Wednesday was found shot dead. According to police body of a man was found by the Upper Chenqab Canal near Malkhanwala village, in the limits of the Sambrial police station. It was told that the deceased had been shot and killed by some unknown accused over unknown reasons.

The body was later identified as Rana Faisal Ali s/o Rana Afzal (36), who was a resident of the muhalla Deputy Bagh, in the limits of the Kotwali police station. It is told further that the deceased had gone missing three days back and his family had informed the Kotwali police about that. The police have registered a case in this regard and started investigations.

Meanwhile a kite seller was arrested with kites and roles of line. The police on Wednesday told further that Asif was arrested from Fatehgarh, in the limits of the Hajipura police station, and 28 kites and 2 roles of line were recovered from his custody. A case has been registered against the accused.

