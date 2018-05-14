Missing’ KU professor returns home safely

Staff Reporter

Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed, a political activ-ist and head of the Ap-plied Chemistry Depart-ment at Karachi Univer-sity, who had gone miss-ing on Friday, reached home safely on late Sat-urday night, an associate of Dr Ahmed confirmed on Sunday.

Dr Ahmed had left the varsity on Friday evening but went missing at some point on his way home. The professor had made phone contact with an-other faculty member at around 9:45pm after which his phone was switched off.

Dr Jamil Hasan Kazmi, president of the Karachi University Teachers So-ciety (Kuts), on Sunday said that the captors of Dr Ahmed dropped him near his home late last night.

According to Dr Jamil, he spoke to Dr Ahmed after his return. The KU pro-fessor told him that he was not harmed while in captivity, neither was he questioned by his captors. “Dr Ahmed said he knew nothing about the motives of his captors,” he said.