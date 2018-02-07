Missing Kashmir Committee?

AS usual, people of Pakistan expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5 and both President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed their firm resolve to continue supporting their just cause till they realise their right to self-determination. Besides political leadership, people representing all walks of life demonstrated their commitment to the cause of Kashmiri people. Functions and events were organised throughout the country and in Azad Kashmir to draw world community attention towards the plight of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Despite propaganda campaign being unleashed by some political circles accusing Mian Nawaz Sharif of having soft corner towards India, the fact remains that it was MNS who forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir during his UN speeches and also made it a topic of discussion during bilateral talks with world leaders. It is because of the efforts of the PML (N) government that today there is more realisation in different capitals and among international community about the need for resolution of the issue peacefully for the sake of peace and stability in South Asian region. However, it is strange that Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, headed by otherwise an active parliamentarian Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has remained on the back seat throughout the tenure of present government. This is not understandable as the Committee has only one point agenda — how it should promote the cause of Kashmir. It seems that the Committee is doing nothing except enjoying perks in the name of Kashmir and thereby not only harming its own image but that of Parliament. Foreign Office is, no doubt, doing its job and has succeeded in sensitising the international community but parliamentarians, who represent will of the people, are better placed to put across point of view of the country in a persuasive and convincing manner. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is known for his nationalist approach but one fails to understand his apathy towards a highly sensitive assignment. If the Committee has nothing to do then there is absolutely no justification to spend taxpayers’ money on it.

Related