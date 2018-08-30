Missing Indian cricketer, umpire Veer not traced

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Pathak, the son of former Ranji Trophy cricketer and All India Panel umpire Dharam Vir Pathak is running from pillar to post to trace his father, who is missing in Delhi.

The 83-year-old veteran cricketer, who played 10 Ranji Trophy matches (for Southern Punjab and Delh) before getting opportunity to pursue umpiring was last seen leaving his society building at 6.00 in the morning on August 18.

“We were all sleeping when he left the house and since then he has not returned home”, the son, said to this Reporter from Delhi. “The missing complaint has already been registered with the police”.

“He has some memory loss problem and is under medication. But it is not a very serious memory loss. Whatever he forgets can recollect soon afterwards”. “He did read the news paper and remembered India’s recent performance against England”.

“Sadly he has not carried his wallet with him and there is no address or identity proof in his pocket”, Kapil Pathak added.

Former India captain Kapil Dev in his one of the interviews (newspaper Sun) termed him as the most respected umpire.

Other instances: There have been few instances of missing cricketers. “C. Ramaswamy (he played 2 Tests for India in 1936 and Davis Cup in 1921) was one such case”, Mohandas Menon, world’s leading cricket statistician, speaking exclusively, said.

“Ramaswami had left his home in Adyar on the morning of 15 October 1985 and never returned. There have been occasional rumors about him being sighted. Wisden listed him as ‘presumed dead’ from 1988 to 1991.

His son mentioned to me later that his father was in some ashram and died sometime in January 1990″, Mohandas Menon added. Australia’s John Hodges was not reported to be missed but his death is recorded as “Presumed Dead”.

