‘Missing’ girls from Karachi arrived in Sahiwal to meet friend: police

Staff Reporter

Two girls whose parents registered a kidnapping case after their mysterious disappearance from a public park in Karachi on November 19, reportedly arrived in Sahiwal to meet their friend Malik Nadeem , who himself disappeared from his home upon their arrival.

The girls belonging to Sujawal district of Sindh province were handed over to police after their “Facebook friend” disappeared upon their arrival in the city.

As Malik Nadeem’s family didn’t welcome them, the area residents handed them over to police who has shifted them in a safe home. Police say the duo, in their statements, have accepted that they left Karachi on their own free will to meet their friend in Sahiwal.

The law enforcement agency, however, took Malik Nadeem’s brother into custody for investigation.

It is to be noted that soon after their disappearance from a Karachi park in November 19, Sindh police’s initial investigation had revealed that the two girls were in contact with someone before leaving the park.

The CCTV footage obtained from in and outside the park too revealed that the girls themselves left the park and were talking to someone on phone before leaving the park.

Share on: WhatsApp