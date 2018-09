Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a small girl missing for past 10 days was found dead in a forest area in Uri tehsil of Baramulla district on Sunday, police said. An official said that Muskan Jan (9), went missing from her home in Boniyar Uri on August 23. Her body was spotted in the Trikanjan forests on Sunday morning, said the official, adding a police team has been deputed to the area.—KMS

