Missing gentlemen of India..!

IN India what is missing are gentlemen: At a time when we as a nation have become intolerant with each other, with politicians insulting one another, with barbs, scorn and crass words, we should hear a story of how Gandhiji as the tale goes handled a biased gentleman:

The story goes that when Gandhi was studying law at the University College of London, there was a professor, whose last name was Peters, who felt animosity for Gandhi, and because Gandhi never lowered his head towards him, their “arguments” were very common.

One day, Mr. Peters was having lunch at the dining room of the University and Gandhi came along with his tray and sat next to the professor. The professor, in his arrogance, said, “Mr Gandhi: you do not understand… a pig and a bird do not sit together to eat “, to which Gandhi replies, “You do not worry professor, I’ll fly away “, and he went and sat at another table.

Mr. Peters, green of rage, decides to take revenge on the next test, but Gandhi responds brilliantly to all questions. Then, Mr. Peters asked him the following question, “Mr Gandhi, if you are walking down the street and find a package, and within it there is a bag of wisdom and another bag with a lot of money; which one will you take?”

Without hesitating, Gandhi responded, “the one with the money, of course”. Mr Peters, smiling, said, “I, in your place, would have taken the wisdom, don’t you think?” “Each one takes what one doesn’t have”, responded Gandhi indifferently.

Mr. Peters, already hysteric, writes on the exam sheet the word “idiot” and gives it to Gandhi. Gandhi takes the exam sheet and sits down. A few minutes later, Gandhi goes to the professor and says, “Mr. Peters, you signed the sheet, but you did not give me the grade.

What Gandhiji did was to use quick thinking. He did not wrestle or box or hit the other person with his fists or words but instead used the action of his opponent to break him. We should all learn how to do this.

Watch the English Parliament at work: No mikes are thrown, no fists are used but with wit and intelligence, surgical cuts are made that leave a lasting impression. Learn to use debates and subtlety, use argument instead of fists.

If you are proud of your humble beginnings, show that you have lifted yourself up from where you were and are now a polished diamond, not an uncut, crude, stone pulled out of a dirty mine! Stop being savages and learn to be gentlemen..!

Share on: WhatsApp