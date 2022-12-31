Missing boy reunited with parents

Islamabad Capital Police Shahzad Town Police team reunited a missing boy with his family, a Police Public Relation Officer said. He said that, a citizen informed Shahzad Town police that his son namely Jasim had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, a Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and searched various under construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy and finally the police team succeeded to recover him safely following which he was reunited with his parents. The family has thanked the police team over the safe recovery of the boy.