We miss Asma Jahangir

Pakistani human right lawyer Asma Jahangir died after suffering cardiac arrest. However, she was always on the front line for the rights of human and she was the first woman to serve as president of the Supreme Court bar association of Pakistan.

Hurtfully, Pakistan mourns the loss of one of its bravest daughters who fought for human rights and she will be remembered throughout the journey towards stronger women rights in Pakistan. Thus, she was a great supporter for Pakistanis but, unfortunately she couldn’t live long so she will be remembered in our hurts as long as we alive.

JEEHAND PEER BAKSH

Turbat Kech

