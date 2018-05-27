Misplaced expectations of US

FOREIGN Office on Friday rejected recent allegations by the United States that its diplomats posted in Pakistan were treated badly. Clarifying the situation during his press briefing, FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal pointed out that diplomats hailing from all countries enjoy diplomatic privileges alike and are provided every possible support as per international laws and norms as well as reciprocity.

We believe that the apparent anger and complaint of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who remarked recently “my officers, our state department officers are being treated badly as well, folks working in the embassies and councils in other places are not being treated well by the Pakistani government either”, are misplaced. The latest restrictions imposed on movement of diplomats were reciprocal and the move came from the United States. If restrictions imposed on Pakistani diplomats by the United States are fine then similar treatment of American diplomats in Pakistan is also absolutely fine. Why the United States expects exclusive and discriminatory favours for its diplomats? This is because of the lavish concessions that our successive rulers gave to the diplomats of the United States who were neither checked on arrival nor asked any questions or subjected to searches during movements all over the country. This is despite the reports that some members of the diplomatic mission were undercover agents involved in illegal activities detriment to the national interests of Pakistan. Our Embassy in Washington, in the past, issued visas to US citizens with questionable credentials and no one checked their activities and movement in Pakistan. This cannot and should not happen in any sovereign country but our rulers gave exceptions and the country suffered due to their unilateral decisions. We believe that all this should be institutionalized and there must not be any exceptions from international law and the law of the land.

