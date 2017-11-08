Misperceptions brushed aside

It is quite good to note that Pakistan continues to avail all forums internationally to strongly dispel the wrong misconceptions about Islamabad not doing enough to eliminate terrorism/terror groups from its soil. Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has quite emphatically brushed aside all misperceptions about Pakistan not doing enough to combat terrorism.

According to media reports, she reiterated firm commitment of Islamabad to wipe out the scourge and said this has brought about the destruction of many terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda. This and much more she said in an interview with an online American magazine.

She pointedly rightly emphasized that decimation of al-Qaeda in our region is entirely due to Pakistan’s efforts though of course with close cooperation of countries but fundamentally it has been Pakistan’s effort. Dispelling another misperception about Pakistan is a backward country, she emphasized that this is a country which made extraordinary progress in terms of having the first elected female prime minister of any Muslim nation, first female speaker of the National Assembly and the first female governor of its central bank much earlier than US had.

One can only endorse what the Pakistani diplomat has very emphatically said about efforts being determinedly made by Islamabad towards elimination of terrorist groups but is going to open closed eyes and minds of the leadership of trio of USA, India and Afghanistan who instead of admitting the real ground realities in this respect keep on asking Islamabad repeatedly to do more against terrorists.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

