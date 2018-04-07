Mismatch of input, output GST on fertilisers leading to huge refunds

Our Correspondent

Karachi

The Government is believed to be considering to impose 2 percent General Sales Tax on all kinds of fertilizers. Presently varying rates are charged on different products; e.g. 5 percent on Urea, Rs 100 on a bag of DAP, Rs 168 per bag on NP, and Rs 98 per bag on a CAN.

In the recent past, a committee was constituted by Prime Minister under Sikandar Bosan, the Minister for Food Security and Research. The Committee has recommended a flat rate of 2 percent on all fertilizers to reduce the burden on farmers. The fertilizer manufacturers had pointed out that the restructuring of output taxes was welcomed provided, it was matched by similar reductions on the input side as well.

Presently, refund of over Rs13 Billion has piled up due to the mismatch between the input (Rs114 per bag) against the output (Rs70 per bag) @ 5 percent in the case of urea and a similar disparity exists in the case of other products (DAP Rs100 Vs Rs115 per bag) as well, thereby leading to a ‘piling up’ of unadjusted input GST for the fertilizer manufactures which in turn is leading to additional cash flow pressures which are being faced by the fertilizer industry.

Previously, it has been brought to the attention of concerned ministries and relevant authorities to consider aligning the fertilizer industry (for domestic sales) along the lines of the textile industry and four other sectors where there is zero percent sales tax on all industrial inputs. Alternatively, the mismatch of GST on input and output should be addressed through zero-based GST on following inputs to avoid GST refunds: natural gas (feed and fuel), import of LNG & supply of RLNG as feed & fuel, Phosphoric Acid (for DAP), Rock Phosphate (for Phosphatic fertilizers), steam and power. In order to compensate for the higher cost of production (based on RLNG), the output GST should be reduced to zero percent on fertilizers produced using RLNG, for benefit of the farmers. All fertilizer import should also be subjected to zero-rated sales tax regime at the import stage.

The farming community looks up to the economic managers, to take more concrete measures for providing long-term relief for higher yields and lower costs. But so far, unfortunately, the farmers are not able to take full advantage of the fertilizer subsidies and the incentive policies due to water shortage and lower prices of agri products. As a result, the government’s objectives to support and strengthen the agricultural sector are not being achieved currently.

The fertilizer industry which is a key contributor to agricultural growth has been suffering over the years, due to the high cost of input. The gas prices have gone high for this essential industry, due to the imposition of GIDC. The fertilizer industry’s output and products are also subjected to GST. If no relief is given on taxes, all the additional financial costs lead to higher cost of production and resultant the cost of cultivation to a non-competitive level. The government should come up with effective measures to reduce the cost of input so that fertilizer prices in Pakistan may be made internationally competitive, hence ensuring the uplift of the agricultural economy.

High-Performance fertilizer companies are not only producing an essential agricultural input like fertilizers domestically, to significantly reduce imports and save precious foreign exchange for the country. It is also creating robust revenue streams for the government of Pakistan, by contributing billions of rupees every year. When it comes to paying all the due taxes on time, fertilizer companies are raising the standards for corporate and financial performance, for other progressive organizations in Pakistan to follow.

The reduction of GIDC and GST on natural gas, RLNG and other raw materials like phosphoric acid and phosphate rock is a crucial need. While the introduction of support-prices for major crops like; cotton, rice, potato and corn was also needed to achieve the desired impact on the economy and to make Pakistan more competitive and sustainable in the international markets. These decisions must be taken urgently to ensure the economic well-being of the huge farmer community in the country.