Mismanagement at SU

The institutions run by a government are taken as reflection of the government itself. Applying this method, if we try and puzzle out a portrait of our government, under the domain of the way affairs are conducted in the institutions owned by the state, we will have no difficulty to pull out the scariest sketch which can even be used for the promotion of horror movies. One of oldest universities of the country, Sindh University (SU) is no exception.

Remind you, it is the same University whose management was mocked a couple of days back for proposing a master plan to provide some relief to poor students. The plan had it that the administration would allow charity houses to distribute food in the university. Does it not showcase their rotten mentality of feeding students a fish instead of teaching them how to catch a fish? Being sympathetic towards students is good but, if ill-orchestrated, even being sympathetic can backfire. Surely, there must be better ways to give compensation without turning the University into alms house.

Let’s return to our original concern. About one month ago, one of my friends after having done with his last semester was keen to take out his degree as soon as the time may permit, so that he could become eligible for either a job or further studies. The attainment of these two objectives was indispensably husbanded with his graduation degree. Since he belongs to a humble background, he borrowed money and, as instructed, within a few days he was done with every signature to every challan and every document to every stamp according to the prescribed procedure.

VASDEV

Tharparkar, Sindh

