Mishal, WEF to conduct opinion survey

Islamabad

Mishal Pakistan and World Economic Forum would jointly conduct nationwide survey to measure Pakistan global competitiveness ranking for fiscal year 2018-2019.

The survey aimed at gathering valuable information on a broad range of variables for which hard data sources are scarce, a press release issued here said.

During the survey High-level business executives operating in Pakistan will be surveyed to capture their opinion on the business environment in which they operate.

The executive opinion survey the “voice of the business community” would provide the key ingredient that turns the report into a representative annual measure of a nation’s economic environment and its ability to achieve sustained growth.

It is pertinent to mentioned here the Global Competitiveness Report has been the World Economic Forum’s flagship publication since 1979 and is widely recognized as the world’s leading cross-country comparison of factors affecting economic competitiveness and growth.

Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan Amir Jahangir said that it was essentially important that each executive respondents would complete the survey, the valuable input is crucial to generate key data on influencing Pakistan’s index reflecting the information communication technology, technological readiness, business dynamism and innovation capacity.

Chief Executive Officer said that last year a total of 526 respondents from the business community were reached out through the annual executive opinion survey, whereas 236 were selected from 2016 and 290 were reach in 2017 adding that the World Economic Forum reached out to more than 12,755 business leaders globally and Pakistan had the third largest sample size in the world after China and Mexico in 2017.