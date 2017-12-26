Mishal demands India to allow meeting her husband

Islamabad

Mishal Malik, wife of detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik has demanded India to allow meeting with her husband.

According to the details, Mashaal Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, said on Monday that while Pakistan is allowing Indian spy Kalbushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on humanitarian grounds, Indian forces have kept her as well as her daughter from meeting Malik for the past three years. In a video message — shared shortly after the Indian spy’s family landed in Islamabad — Mashaal said, “A Kashmiri has no right to meet his wife and child; he is being treated worse than a proclaimed terrorist.”

She added: “Is this what India is, one hand it approached the International Court of Justice to save Jadhav, who is a proclaimed terrorist, while on the other this champion of human rights treats Kashmiris worse than terrorists.”—SABAH