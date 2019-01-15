Misfortune may repeat

Pakistan has been a land of massive complexities since its inception. Sometimes she has been seen floating in the hands of mighty Generals and at other times in the womb of nasty politicians. Sometimes she becomes a worrier fighting against terrorism and at other times against the evil of corruption. Consequently, these bubbling tedious situations caused in the dragging of the country into the wars and much destructive chaos in many ways. The most significant and mournfully gloom result was the separation of East Pakistan. This tragedy is believed to be not only the result of Army ignorance but also, and equally or even more, a political failure.

In a very current point in time, Pakistan confronts Balochi-separatism movements, highly supported and funded by some internal and external forces. People of Balochistan stereotypically argue of the violation of their rights, and being deprived of basic provisions of life by the government.

However, in truth, Balochistan has always been an integral part of this pure land. The concern for the prosperity and progress of the region can best be evaluated with the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in a form of initiating CPEC which will mainly benefit Balochistan. This would bring a genuine change to the life of Balochis. Very proudly, Pakistan has always been proved a nation of peace, pride, honour, great leadership and a deep-heartening patriotism in many walks of her journey. It is greatly expected from the current government and the Army leadership not to repeat the terrible past but to serve genuinely for the cause of the nation.

FAHAD KHAN

Naudero

