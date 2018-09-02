Misfit in govt jobs

This is with reference to the speech of Prime Minster Imran Khan in which he vowed to carry out structural reforms in Civil Services of Pakistan by appointing a Commission under the chairmanship of Dr Ishrat Hussain. The reforms will lead towards good governance and an efficient public service delivery in Pakistan. However, given the daunting scale of unemployment in Pakistan, those who cannot make it through the competitive exams often aspire to join departmental cadres by appearing in various competitive tests held by different testing agencies.

Furthermore, these competitive candidates, as has been noted, often hold an MBA, MPA and even MS degree. But due to unrevised job structure of many departments, they are employed at BPS-11 or so. Hence, it is the need of the hour to upgrade such posts to suit the academic credentials of the candidates. The step will not only increase the efficiency of the public sector departments but will also help retain the ratio of an efficient and qualified workforce.

SHERAZ AHMED

Karahi

