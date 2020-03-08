Miseries of Kashmiri women go unchecked People asked to get tough with RSS collaborators

Islamabad

Miseries and sufferings of the Kashmiri women at the hands of brutal Indian forces continue unabated in occupied Kashmir as the world is observing the International Women’s Day, today.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, thousands of women are among 95,507 Kashmiris, who were martyred by Indian forces since January 1989 till date while 671 women were killed since January 2001 alone.

The report pointed out 22,912 women were rendered widowed while 11,179 were molested. It also mentioned Kunan-poshpora mass rape, rape and murder of two Shopian women and gang-rape and murder of an eight-year girl, Aasifa Bano in Kathua, as glimpses of some heinous crimes of India against women in Kashmir.

The report said over hundred women including 19-month-old Heeba Jan and 32-year-old Nusrat Jan were blinded in firing of pellets by Indian troops. It said that around a dozen women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen were facing illegal detention in infamous Tihar Jail in India.

Hurriyat leaders Zamruda Habib, Mir Shahid Saleem, Umar Aadil Dar and Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi in their separate statements in Srinagar and Jammu deplored that the world was talking about the empowerment of women while the women in occupied Kashmir were facing humiliation at the hands of Indian forces day in and day out.They said that the Kashmiri women were the worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, people have been asked through a number of posters appearing in different areas of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region to come down heavily on local collaborators of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other Hindu extremist organizations. The posters pasted on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Movement on all important places, electricity poles and walls in Srinagar, Doda and other parts of the territory said that showing any leniency towards these collaborators would be tantamount to strengthening the hands of RSS, BJP and other anti-Muslim organizations in occupied Kashmir.

The posters have surfaced in the backdrop of the launch of BJP-sponsored political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party’ by a local collaborator, Altaf Bukhari. Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements in Srinagar denounced Altaf Bukhari and other Indian stooges including Ghulam Hasan Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Javed Ahmad Beg, Raja Manzoor, Zafar Iqbal Minhas, Abdul Majeed Padder, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Choudhary Zulfiqar, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohammad Wani and Abdul Raheem Rather.—KMS