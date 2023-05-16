Miseries of Kashmiri families go unchecked in IIOJK

As the world is observing the International Day of Families, today, the Kashmiri families in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to face miseries and victimization at the hands of Indian army and police for demanding their right to self-determination.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the In-ternational Day of Families, today, said Jammu and Kashmir, being the most militarized zone in the world, has witnessed killings, enforced disappear-ances, torture , rapes and other brutalities by the Indian forces over the three decades. More than 8,000 vanished only in the custody after they were arrested by the Indian army, police and paramilitary forces during cordon and search operations and house raids since 1990.

The report revealed that thousands of families of victims of enforced disappearances have been work-ing tirelessly to trace their missing ones. Also the families of those the disappeared people suffer eco-nomically because in most of the cases, the bread-winner of the family is targeted. Kashmiris of every age and gender are being mercilessly killed, tortured and humiliated for demanding freedom. The report deplored that India was subjecting Kashmiri people to collective punishment for demanding the UN-mandated plebiscite

The report said that thousands of Kashmiris, in-cluding over two dozen women leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi and Insha Tariq Shah were facing illegal detention inside Kashmir jails and in infamous Tihar Jail in India. They are being victimized under black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Disturbed Areas Ac, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act only for representing the Kashmiri people’s righteous demand and aspirations.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and human rights activists, including Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Mu-hamamd Khan Sopori, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Fahreeda Bejhani and Dr Musaib, in their statements in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the members of the families of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth, who are facing illegal detention and injustice.—KMS