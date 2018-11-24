Misconceptions about the role of Pak Army

Muhammad Asif

INTERESTINGLY, the seasoned politicians’ knowledge about the role and capabilities of the Pak Army is not much different from that of Khadim Hussain Rizvi. In a video that remained viral for months in the recent past, Khadim Hussain Rizvi is seen telling his audience that he told General Raheel Sharif, Chief of the Army Staff, a number of times, not to fight with Indians like women by returning Indian fire across LoC with a couple of mortar fires. He also apprised the audience that he told General Raheel to move into Indian territory on tanks to capture Indian-occupied Kashmir and Delhi. He feels quite convinced, while saying that the Pak Army has to only launch an offensive against India, rest of the mission i.e. capturing the entire Indian territory, would be accomplished by the angels, who would be sent by Allah.

Rizvi gave a “friendly and benign advice” to the Army Chief with the fullest sincerity and conviction. The venomous views repeatedly expressed about the Army by a few politicians, who are unhappy with the Army because of some personal reasons, besides being humiliating taunt, reflect that their knowledge about the role and capabilities of the Pak Army is no better than that of Rizvi. Senior politicians, like Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Nehal Hashmi, etc., while hurling threats to the military leadership, besides scoffing at them for the embarrassing defeat of Army in 1971 War, and its performance in Siachen, Kargil, etc., try to malign the Army for disappointing the nation by not having captured even an inch of enemy’s territory. Without explaining the reasons for Pakistan’s defeat in 1971 War, suffices to remind such politicians of the performance of two superpowers namely the US and the Soviet Union in Vietnam and Afghanistan in 1960s and 1980s, respectively. In these two conflicts both the superpowers were defeated by the local population that enjoyed the support of friendly countries, but in both of these conflicts no neighbouring state, far more powerful and bigger in size than any of the aforesaid superpowers directly jumped into the conflict in support of the local population. Unlike Pakistan Army, the US and the Soviet forces did not either experience land, sea and air blockade nor did they have to (at a time) fight on internal and external front on a piece of land that was surrounded by the enemy, which besides the upsetting geographical advantage, had balance of military force immeasurably in its favour. While viewing the outcome of 1971 War predictable and a matter of time, Indian military commanders, including Field Marshall Manekshaw, acknowledged the bravery and courage displayed by all ranks of Pak Army during the war, despite the unprecedentedly heavy odds against them.

Failure of NATO-led ISAF in Afghanistan is another example that may give a clue to the politicians who are hell-bent to vilify Army for its defeat in 1971. Even after seventeen years, the US and its allies have not been able to defeat Taliban. The US blames the Pakistan Army for its failure in Afghanistan. Dawn Leaks, orchestrated by the Nawaz Sharif government, was intended to woo the US by conveying; despite the government’s sincere intent, Pak Army was not willing to take action against Afghan Taliban. Indians occupied a few unmanned peaks in Siachen that apparently had no strategic or tactical significance either for Pakistan or India in late 1970s. But after being challenged by the Pakistani forces, Indians have not been able to advance an inch from positions they had occupied without a battle.

Regarding Army’s failure to not have captured an inch of enemy’s territory, and our nukes, missiles and F-16 being only showpieces, it has been very fittingly pointed out by Rana Sanaullah of PML(N) that Pakistan Army is assigned the mission of only defending the country from internal and external threats to our security and existence as a sovereign state. It neither has a mandate nor sufficient capabilities to capture the territory of another country. Moreover, while criticising Army for not having captured Kashmir, why politicians like Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Nehal Hashmi ignore; India, despite its many times bigger size, population, financial resources, stronger armed forces and strategic significance as well as diplomatic position has not been able to capture Kashmir through military means. Regarding Pak Army’s obligations and role to fight against the internal and external threats to the security of Pakistan, even Army’s worst critics admit the professionalism and courage displayed by the Army, and sacrifices made by all ranks to thwart the designs of the (erstwhile) Soviet Union in 1980s, and to cleanse the motherland of terrorists and anti-state elements, sponsored by intelligence agencies of more than one hostile country during the ongoing war on terror.

In addition to its constitutionally assigned duties in aid to civil administration, the Army has always been in the forefront to provide necessary help to the people of Pakistan during natural disasters. Being the most trusted institution, the Army has become a brand name in the corporate sector, as well. The commercial activities being managed by the Fauji Foundation, AWT, DHA, etc., besides catering for the welfare of Army personnel, are generating maximum revenue for the Federal Board of Revenue, and jobs for millions of civilians. Pak Army also ranks among the top contributors towards the UN peacekeeping efforts, all over the world. The involvement of Army in politics, besides being a violation of the constitution of Pakistan, cannot be condoned under any circumstances for being detrimental to our national interests as well as to the image and efficiency of the Army as a national institution. How and why the Pak Army was/is dragged into politics is a separate subject that I may discuss in my next column.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp