Mischievous signals from Kabul

THERE are indications that some elements sitting in Kabul are once again trying to use mischievous tactics in their bid to undermine and derail the on-going peace process. Timing of a tweet message by President Ashraf Ghani, who expressed concern over what he called “violence perpetrated against peaceful protestors…in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan” clearly shows that attempts are being made to torpedo peace talks aimed at finding a peaceful settlement of the 18-year old conflict in Afghanistan.

There is a unanimity of views in Pakistan that the uncalled for tweet is a crude attempt to spoil the atmosphere for the dialogue process that has sparked confidence among Afghan people, regional countries and the international community that at long last a solution was within reach. Afghan President was ostensibly annoyed over his non-inclusion in Doha and Moscow rounds of talks between the United States and Taliban and between Taliban and Afghan opposition political leadership. There has been positive movements in both processes as Taliban are demonstrating unprecedented flexibility in their attitude and the United States too seems to be responsive. There is absolutely no doubt that the tweet of the Afghan President is gross interference in purely internal affairs of Pakistan and that is why the remarks have been slated both by the Government and Opposition leaders in Pakistan. The motives are quite understandable but ironical as Pakistan has all along been playing a positive role in all moves aimed at finding a negotiated solution of the Afghan problem. It was Pakistan that delivered Taliban at the negotiating table as was repeatedly being demanded by Washington and Kabul. Pakistan not only convinced Taliban for direct talks but also encouraged them to adopt a constructive approach to the process. It is, therefore, highly regrettable that instead of appreciating the positive contribution of Pakistan, the Afghan President has chosen to play in the hands of forces inimical to peace process. The mischief also shows the Afghan President was not sincere with his own country and people as efforts are being made to spoil the atmosphere as was done after successful talks in Murree. President Ghani needs to understand that he would not be serving interests of his country by harming the peace process through overt or covert tactics. We have been emphasizing that Afghan Government too should have representation in the talks and hopefully this would be the case in coming rounds when things become clear and greater understanding is developed on major issues of concern to different sides. Afghan people would not forget those who betray their peace cause for the sake of their petty political interests.

Share on: WhatsApp