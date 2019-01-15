Misbehaviour with teacher

On January 10, paper of BA-Part 1 University of Sindh was going on at Government Degree College Bhan Saeedabad. Suddenly, a group of hooligans entered the college. Some of them tried to enter girls’ exam hall without permission. A lecturer who was performing his duty as an invigilator in girls’ section stopped them from entering without permission. They assaulted the teacher using abusive language. It was disheartening to see that teachers who play pivotal role in nation building are mistreated, abused, harassed and threatened. We strongly condemn this shameful act against respectable teacher by so-called student leaders.

Therefore, it is requested to higher authorities that they should take strict notice of this matter and take punitive measures against those responsible who are harming peace in educational institutions. They should be booked for this brazen act and be given exemplary punishment so that they learn a lesson for future.

ASSAD ALI LUND

Dadu, Sindh

Share on: WhatsApp