Misbah’s death reports in a week: DIG

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The initial medical report of Misbah, an 11-year-old maid who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Abbottabad, states that she choked to death on a piece of orange, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Saeed Wazir said on Friday.

However, police are awaiting the radiology and forensic reports to form final opinion on the matter.

Misbah and her elder sister had been employed at the house of Shoaib Ghani, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani. She was brought last month to the District Headquarters Hospital, Abbottabad for emergency treatment but could not survive and lost her breath in the hospital’s ICU on January 25, following which she was laid to rest.

However, her body was later exhumed following a debate and campaign on social and mainstream media.

DIG Wazir said that detailed reports on her death shall be available in a week’s time and will be submitted to the provincial inspector general (IG) and the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who had taken suo motu notice of the girl’s death.

The DIG further said that no sign of torture or any kind of sexual abuse were found on the body according to the initial medical report.

A fact-finding committee has already been formed by DIG Wazir, which comprises government officials, members of civil society and a medical team. It is expected to submit its report to a district and sessions judge.

Kamran, the father of the deceased girl, had not accused anyone following her death and had stated that his daughter died of asthma, which was prevalent in the family.