Misbah-ul-Haq will not be part of PSL 4

Lahore

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq will not be part of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a statement from Islamabad United confirmed on Wednesday.

Misbah, who captained the two-time PSL champions Islamabad United, had been with the franchise for all its last three seasons.

“Islamabad United has always greatly valued Misbah as a player, leader and a superb team player. As he transitions into his non-playing phase, we believe he can add a lot of value to Islamabad United as well as to Pakistan,” the statement read.

“The franchise continues to discuss with him avenues which could provide him a platform to pursue his next phase. These discussions continue and deserve the confidentiality which a senior player like him deserves,” the franchise added. Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi also took to Twitter to hail Misbah’s journey with the franchise.

“Misbah is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant cricketing minds of today. We as a team and I personally have been privileged to benefit from his leadership on and off the ground. We are looking forward to his next innings. Salute to you, Captain!,” Naqvi tweeted.—APP

