LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has constituted a high-profile Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), consisting former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq (head), Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

The CTC will provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointment of the national selection committees, appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

The CTC will have the powers to invite additional cricket experts, and shall report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on regular basis.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf: “I am delighted to welcome Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez on board for the betterment of cricket in our country. These three former captains possess great cricket knowledge and understand the demands of modern-day cricket.

“Domestic cricket structure is a pillar of any cricketing nation. We have to make it fool proof and its structure progressive. The presence of Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez, three of Pakistan’s most experienced and decorated cricketers who rose through the domestic ranks, will help us in providing our cricketers the best system to thrive so that we can produce the best cricketers.”

Misbah-ul-Haq: “It is a great honour for me to be appointed as the head of this committee, which comprises well-respected individuals who have served Pakistan cricket for decades.

“This is a challenging assignment, but with the vast experience and knowledge that this committee possesses, I have no doubt whatsoever that we will be able to make a positive difference by providing recommendations that improve and enhance the state of the game from the grassroots till the very top.”

Acting Director – Domestic Cricket Operations, Junaid Zia, has been included as the ex-officio member of the CTC, and Usman Tasleem is the ex-officio and secretary.

About the CTC members:

Misbah-ul-Haq – Pakistan’s most successful Test captain with 26 wins in 56 matches. He led Pakistan to the number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings in August 2016. The right-handed batter played 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 T20Is and scored 5,222, 5,122 and 788 runs in the three formats, respectively. He was the member of the Pakistan side that lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 under the captaincy of Younis Khan.

Inzamam-ul-Haq – Member of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1992 winning side, Inzamam captained Pakistan in different stints from 2001 till 2007. He made 11,739 ODI runs – the most for any batter from Pakistan – in 378 matches at an average of 39.52 and struck 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries. He scored 8,830 Test runs in 120 matches at an average of 49.60 and scored 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries. He played a solitary T20I match against England at Bristol in August 2006, leading Pakistan to a five-wicket win in their maiden appearance in the format.

Mohammad Hafeez – Scored 3,652 runs and took 53 wickets in 55 Tests, 6,614 and 139 in 218 ODIs and 2,514 and 61 in 119 T20Is. He holds the record for being the only third all-rounder in international cricket to score 1000-plus runs and take 30 or more wickets in a calendar year after Sanath Jayasuriya and Jacques Kallis. Under his captaincy, Pakistan played the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2012.