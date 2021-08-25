Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for coronavirus in Jamaica

LAHORE – Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive in Jamaica and, as such, will not depart for Lahore with his side later today (Wednesday), said PCB in a statment.

Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan.

Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today (Wednesday).

The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing.

