Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq will again take the field after signing up to play the inaugural edition of the Masters T10 League.

The Masters T10 League is being organised by the T Ten Global Sports, with the first edition set to take place in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Misbah-ul-Haq was joined by other cricketing superstars during the announcement ceremony for the Masters T10 League including former New Zealand international Corey Anderson and West Indian great Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

It is a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants older players to play again, and I believe the US Masters T10 will be a success, the 48-year-old was quoted as saying during the press conference for the event.

The Masters T10 League will feature six teams in a 10-over competition to deliver action-packed matches to the audience with the teams comprised of both former internationals and up-and-coming cricketing talent in the world.

It is another effort by organisers to cash in on the newfound cricketing craze in a potentially serious market like the United States which features a large portion of Pakistani and Indian expats who are familiar with the game.

Misbah has kept his feet wet in cricketing circles despite retiring from the sport as a player back in 2017. The rise of franchise cricket has allowed players like him to keep playing the sport despite being past their prime.

The former captain recently took part in the Legends League Cricket Masters winning the title with the Asia Lions, showcasing his everpresent skills.