Misbah thanks foreign players for helping revive cricket in Pakistan

Lahore

Misbah-ul-Haq, the captain of the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United, on Wednesday thanked his squad’s foreign cricketers for their contribution in reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

The former Pakistan skipper thanked the players individually on Twitter for travelling to Pakistan for the knockout stages of the third edition of PSL and entertaining the fans with good cricket.

“A massive thanks to u mate for not only coming to Pakistan but also entertaining cricket fans with your top class crispy contributions with the bat. Despite cricket u r a wonderful human. We @IsbUnited were lucky to have u,” Misbah wrote to former New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi, whose blistering batting played a pivotal role in Islamabad United’s success.

“Thank u champ for your contribution to Pakistan cricket and @IsbUnited. It was a beautiful journey together and loved the way u adjusted so quickly with the team. U did a top job as a captain to lead the team to victory. U r such a nice and humble man,” the injured skipper addressed South Africa’s JP Duminy, who captained the team in his absence.

Misbah also thanked England spinner Samit Patel and West Indies spinner Samuel Badree.

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 3 in Karachi to lift the trophy for the second time. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2016 as well.