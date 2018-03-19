Misbah suffers hairline fracture in wrist

Dubai

Islamabad United faced a fresh blow to their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign ahead of tonight’s playoff, with captain Misbah-ul-Haq reportedly suffering from a hairline fracture in his wrist.

Misbah injured his wrist while facing Tymall Mills during the last league match of PSL 3 against Karachi Kings on Friday.

The 43-year-old is feared to be out of cricket action for at least four weeks as a result of the hairline fracture, sources said.

South Africa’s JP Duminy will lead the side in Misbah’s absence, the sources added.

Islamabad United are already without vice-captain and pacer Rumman Raees, who injured his knee during fielding earlier in the tournament and flew back home a week ago to start rehabilitation. West Indian star Andre Russell was also ruled out of the tournament earlier due to injury.

Islamabad United play Karachi Kings in the playoff in Dubai tonight. The winner of the match will secure a place in the final of the tournament, to be held in Karachi on March 25.

The losing team will play the winner of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators eliminator game in Lahore, in one more shot at a berth in the final.—Agencies