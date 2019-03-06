Misbah, Sammy steer Zalmi to victory against Qalandars

Abu Dhabi

Peshawar Zalmi won against the Lahore Qalandars by 4 wickets in their Pakistan Super League 2019 clash in Abu Dhabi.

In what should have been a straight forward run chase, Zalmi faltered early, losing half their side for just 20 runs.

However, Misbah-ul-Haq with 59 runs and Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy(46) stabilised the ship and undid much of the damage copped at the start of their innings, leading their team to victory in pursuit of the 125-run target set by the Qalandars.

As a result of the win, Zalmi has qualified for the 2019 PSL playoffs. Earlier, an excellent bowling performance by Peshawar Zalmi restricted Lahore Qalandars to a lowly total of 124-7 in their allotted 20 overs in what was almost a must-win game for the latter.

The Qalandars lost the toss and were put in to bat by Zalmi. The injury-plagued Lahore side, playing for the first time without their superstar batsman AB de Villiers, lost both their openers early and thus struggled for runs.

This can be signified by the fact that they had just 86 runs on the board when they lost their fifth wicket in the 15th over. Haris Sohail (43 off 33) and Umair Masood (22 off 28), consumed too many deliveries in order to stop the leakage of wickets.

David Wiese tried to do some damage later in the innings but his 16-ball 26 could only boost the total so much.

Zalmi started their innings, in pursuit of the 125-run target set by the Qalandars, with early wickets. At one point, Zalmi were 20-5. Much of the destruction was done by the excellent Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took three wickets. Rahat Ali, D Wiese and RN ten Doeschate each picked up a wicket for Lahore.

Misbah who led the Zalmi in the run chase with a 59-run knock was awarded the Player of the Match. Despite the early loss of wickets. was accompanied by Sammy (46) in reaching the target set by the Qalandars.—Agencies

