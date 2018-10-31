Misbah not to take part as player in PSL4

Former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq has decided that he will not take part as a player in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).According to Daily Express, the veteran right handed batsman — who helped United win titles in PSL season one and three — has decided to call his time as a player in the Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.Misbah represented United in 26 matches during first three editions where he scored 381 runs at an average 25.40.It will be interesting to see who will lead the franchise in season four as South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy, who led the side in the absence of Misbah in season three, has already announced that he will not take part in the tournament’s next edition.However, it is expected that United are keen to have the 44-year-old with the squad and will name him as the team mentor. The official announcement in this regard will be made once the deal is finalised.In other news, United’s assistant coach Tauseef Ahmed has also left the franchise and will not be taking part in the fourth edition, whereas former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal who worked with the franchise as spin bowling coach in season three, will continue his work.The fourth edition of the tournament will start from February 14 next year. As many as eight matches including playoffs and final will be played in Lahore and Karachi.

Share on: WhatsApp