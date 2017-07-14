Misbah made Honorary Lifetime Member by MCC

Karachi

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has awarded former Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq with Honorary Life Membership for his services to the game. MCC, the owner of Lord’s Ground and the guardian of the “guardian of the Laws of Cricket”, awards the membership to “the finest cricketers and men and women associated with the game”. Haq is the 22nd Pakistani to receive the honour and joins ranks of the likes of Mushtaq Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad. The last Pakistani to receive the honour was Ramiz Raja who was awarded membership in 2015. Cricketers, including Azhar Ali, took to Twitter to congratulate the former captain who led Pakistan to the Test mace glory.—APP