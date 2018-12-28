Misaqe Madina best example of protection of minorities: Augustine

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that without the promotion of peace, dream of safe land cannot become reality and Misaq-e-Madina was the best ever example for the protection of minorities in the state.

He said that the vision of PTI is to make Pakistan a welfare state and for this we all have to promote peace, brotherhood, justice and harmony in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing an event in connection Christmas celebration at Unique Group of Institutions on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshal said that mutual harmony is an important requirement for the time and no doubt that PTI is providing basic rights to the minorities. He said that all of us should jointly play our role in the development of the country.

Share on: WhatsApp