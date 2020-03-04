Mirza says govt not concealing number of coronavirus cases

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday rubbished claims that the government was concealing the number of coronavirus cases following the emergence of COVID-19 in the country.

The health minister said it is “200 per cent false” that Pakistan was hiding the number of coronavirus cases because of ongoing Pakistan Super League matches in the country.

Mirza confirmed that there are only five coronavirus patients in the country, adding that “everyone with flu should not assume they have the virus”.

He further said that the federal and provincial governments are working together to combat the virus, adding that Punjab and Islamabad are clear of the virus – hence, schools in the area will not be closed.

Mirza said there are a total of 2,000 Pakistani students in China, out of which 620 are in Wuhan – the city at the epicentre of the virus. He assured that the government is in contact with the students, and China has imposed the same restrictions for Pakistani students as they have for their own people.

In addition, the state minister for health said preparations for dengue have started and a national programme on dengue will also be established to spread awareness. The federal cabinet rejected the Ministry of Health’s proposal for declaring a “health emergency” in the country to tackle the novel coronavirus.

Dr Mirza said that the condition of all five coronavirus patients in Pakistan is improving and added the federation and the provincial governments are working together and prepared to deal with the epidemic.

“Screening of all passengers arriving from abroad is being conducted. The federal government is not recommending to close schools in the current situation. Provincial regimes are independent of making their own decisions. Mirza said standard operating procedures regarding the coronavirus were working well and needed to be further strengthened. “Our simple policy is working so far, [it] is working very well.