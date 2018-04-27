Mirza family likely to join PTI

KARACHI : Former National Assembly Speaker Fehmida Mirza, who developed differences with PPP, and her husband and firebrand former PPP leader Zulfiqar Mirza are likely to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf soon.

The joining could be a major setback for the PPP in District Badin of the province, where the Mirza family had a stronghold and had given tough times to their former party during the last held union council elections.

Source privy to contacts between the Mirza family and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the matters between them are resolved and they would announce their joining in the next visit of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to Sindh province.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman would be visiting the Sindh province next month. The sources further said that Imran Khan and Mirza had met each other in Karachi few days back and discussed the matters needed to be sorted out including Mirza family’s role in PTI’s Sindh politics.

