Mirza: Facilities being provided to coronavirus patients

STAFF REPORTER

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza visited isolation center for coronavirus patients at PIMS Islamabad Saturday and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements there. Talking to media after his visit, the Special Assistant said appropriate facilities are being provided to the patients, who also were satisfied with the facilities. He said the number of isolation rooms has been increased from ten to thirty at PIMS and with every passing day facilities are being enhanced. Expressing solidarity with doctors, nurses and paramedics, Dr. Zafar Mirza said the fight against the pandemic can only be won with efficient working of medical staff and government’s cooperation. He assured the medical staff that every possible measure will be taken for their personal safety. The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rises to eleven, while 1,408 have been affected countrywide, the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus said. The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, Punjab has overtaken Sindh as it has reported 490 cases, thus so far, Sindh’s cases stand at 457, Balochistan 131, KP 180, Gilgit-Baltistan 91, Islamabad 27 and two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir