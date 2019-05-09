Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza visited Lahore to meet the provincial leadership and discuss key issues in the health sector including the recent upsurge of polio virus in the provincial capital. In his meeting with Governor Punjab Ch. Sarwar the government’s reform agenda in health was discussed. Prevention and control of hepatitis and extending Sehat Insaf Card to the entire country was discussed in detail.

Under the program those living below the poverty line will received free health cover to upto rupees 720,000 for treatment eight major diseases, said Dr Zafar Mirza while speaking on the occasion. He said six million families in Punjab will benefit from the facilities of Sehat Insaf Card. Dr Zafar Mirza expressed the commitment that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan major reforms are being introduced in the health sector.

Earlier the Minister and the Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid chaired a meeting to review the polio situation in Punjab. Federal Secretary Health Capt (R) Zahid Saeed and Director General Health were also present on the occasion. Expressing his views Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza said the persistent presence of poliovirus in Rawalpindi and emergence of three polio cases in Lahore was a cause of concern. The Punjab Health Department should work closely with all stakeholders including line departments to strengthen coordination.

There is need to improve the quality of both routine immunization and polio campaign in the province, said Dr Zafar Mirza. Parents and community at large have an important role to play hence a strong advocacy initiative must be undertaken to elicit their support. Federal Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to eradication of polio and is providing every possible support to the provincial governments. We need to sustain our efforts and urgently address performance gaps to stop poliovirus transmission. The Minister also visited the Drug Testing Laboratory in Lahore and was briefed on the working of the Laboratory by the Additional Secretary.