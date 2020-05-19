Mirwaiz’s 31ts death anniversary observed Kashmiris resolve to fight out forces of oppression in IOJK

Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

31st death anniversary of spiritual leader of J&K Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq’s is being observed in both parts of the divided J&K state with Kashmiris reiterating their firm resolve to fight out forces of oppression in occupied Kashmir to clear their state from Indian military aggression and occupation. Early morning special prayers were held in mosques for uplift of soul of martyred Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and for early success of Kashmiris ongoing struggle.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener APHC AJK & Pakistan paid glorious tributes to Mirwaiz Kashmir – distinguished religious scholar and prominent political leader Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq (RA) on his 30th martyrdom anniversary on Monday, today, and the martyrs of Hawal of 21 May. High tributes are also paid to Shaheed-i-Hurriyet Khawaja Abdul Ganie Lone who was also martyred on 21 May.