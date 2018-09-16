Mirwaiz welcomes Michelle Bachelet’s Kashmir remarks

Islamabad

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has welcomed the recent remarks of the newly-appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet wherein she expressed concern over human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, deplored that India’s response to her statement had exposed its claims regarding human values and democracy, KMS reported. He said that the Indian government was not taking lesson from its mistakes and was repeating the blunders which it had been committing since 1947 till date.

He said India does not understand that the fourth generation of Kashmiris is demanding their birthright to self-determination. He said that the Indian state could neither hoodwink the world community nor its people. He said that the people of Kashmir knew that India was wasting its time in non-issues.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that Kashmir had been converted into a military garrison, adding that more and more Indian troops were being deployed in the territory to frighten the people of Kashmir and prevent them from their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Kashmir like past would reject the sham polls in the territory as such polls were held to give a message to the international community that Kashmiris were participating in the polls process being conducted by Indian government.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman said that the people of Kashmir would continue their indigenous struggle for liberation of Kashmir till taking it to its logical conclusion.—APP